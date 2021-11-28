Sasol (NYSE:SSL) versus Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Financial Survey

Sasol (NYSE:SSL) and Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Sasol alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Sasol and Canadian Natural Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sasol 0 0 1 0 3.00 Canadian Natural Resources 0 3 12 0 2.80

Canadian Natural Resources has a consensus target price of $55.25, suggesting a potential upside of 34.89%. Given Canadian Natural Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Canadian Natural Resources is more favorable than Sasol.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.7% of Sasol shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.8% of Canadian Natural Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Sasol shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Canadian Natural Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Sasol has a beta of 3.46, suggesting that its stock price is 246% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Canadian Natural Resources has a beta of 1.81, suggesting that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sasol and Canadian Natural Resources’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sasol $14.29 billion 0.69 $588.89 million N/A N/A Canadian Natural Resources $13.06 billion 3.69 -$324.73 million $3.94 10.40

Sasol has higher revenue and earnings than Canadian Natural Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Sasol and Canadian Natural Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sasol N/A N/A N/A Canadian Natural Resources 21.13% 14.56% 6.56%

Summary

Canadian Natural Resources beats Sasol on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sasol

Sasol Ltd. is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of liquid fuels, chemicals, and low-carbon electricity. It operates through following segments: Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, Performance Chemicals, and Group Functions. The Mining segment secures coal feedstock for the Southern African value chain, mainly for gasification, but also to generate electricity and steam. The Exploration and Production International segment develops and manages oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon. The Base Chemicals segment involves the marketing of commodity chemicals based on the group’s upstream Fischer-Tropsch, ethylene, propylene and ammonia value chains. The Performance Chemicals segment markets commodity and differentiated performance chemicals. The Energy segment sells and markets liquid fuels, pipeline gas, and electricity. The Group Functions segment includes the head office and centralised treasury operations. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production. The Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading segment produces synthetic crude oil through bitumen mining and upgrading operations. The Midstream & Refining segment focuses in maintaining pipeline operations and investment. The Exploration & Production segment comprises operations in North America, largely in Western Canada; the United Kingdom portion of the North Sea; and Côte d’Ivoire and South Africa in Offshore Africa. The company was founded on November 7, 1973 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Sasol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sasol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.