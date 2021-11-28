Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Position Boosted by Aurora Investment Managers LLC.

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. lifted its position in shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 102,256 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,386 shares during the quarter. Schrödinger comprises 5.7% of Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings in Schrödinger were worth $5,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Schrödinger by 9.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in Schrödinger during the second quarter worth approximately $343,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Schrödinger by 94.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,173,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,736,000 after purchasing an additional 570,895 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in Schrödinger by 8.6% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. 55.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Schrödinger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $82.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schrödinger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.57.

In other news, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 15,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total value of $963,423.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Karen Akinsanya sold 1,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total transaction of $85,215.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,394 shares in the company, valued at $85,215.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,389 shares of company stock worth $1,126,298 over the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SDGR opened at $39.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.09 and a beta of 1.00. Schrödinger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.93 and a twelve month high of $117.00.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.10). Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 64.76% and a negative return on equity of 13.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Analysts forecast that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Schrödinger Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

