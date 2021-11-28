Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Acquired by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHB. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2,160.0% in the third quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 149,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,543,000 after acquiring an additional 143,034 shares in the last quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 6,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $9,909,000.

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $110.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.53. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $86.80 and a 52 week high of $113.98.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

