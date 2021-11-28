Scotiabank Raises Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Price Target to C$161.00

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$147.00 to C$161.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BMO. Desjardins raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$143.00 to C$149.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$139.00 to C$146.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$150.00 to C$152.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $141.36.

BMO stock opened at $107.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of $72.16 and a 1 year high of $112.56. The stock has a market cap of $69.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMO. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal during the second quarter worth $26,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1,001.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 27,277 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 331.3% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 41.13% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

