Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Shares Gap Up to $173.20

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $173.20, but opened at $178.10. Seagen shares last traded at $176.92, with a volume of 432 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SGEN shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Seagen from $196.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Seagen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Seagen from $167.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Seagen from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.67.

Get Seagen alerts:

The company has a market cap of $30.99 billion, a PE ratio of -91.62 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.90.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($1.05). Seagen had a negative net margin of 19.06% and a negative return on equity of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $424.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -3.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 35,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.86, for a total value of $5,957,903.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jean I. Liu sold 34,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total transaction of $6,187,351.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,624 shares of company stock worth $29,652,924 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Seagen in the second quarter valued at $28,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagen by 56.3% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagen in the first quarter valued at $32,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagen by 438.7% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seagen by 81.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. 88.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

Featured Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.