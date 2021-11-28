Serica Energy (LON:SQZ) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $167.22

Serica Energy plc (LON:SQZ) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 167.22 ($2.18) and traded as high as GBX 209 ($2.73). Serica Energy shares last traded at GBX 199.60 ($2.61), with a volume of 1,082,172 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.39, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 212.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 167.22. The company has a market capitalization of £536.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.33.

Serica Energy Company Profile (LON:SQZ)

Serica Energy plc, an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and exploitation of oil and gas reserves. The company holds 100% interest in the Keith oil fields; 98% interest in the Bruce gas fields; and 50% interest in the Rhum gas fields located in the Northern North Sea, as well as 18% non-operating interest in the Erskine field located in Central North Sea.

