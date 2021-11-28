Sether 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $3,078.00 (SETH)

Sether (CURRENCY:SETH) traded up 8.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 28th. During the last seven days, Sether has traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar. Sether has a market capitalization of $685,315.09 and approximately $3,078.00 worth of Sether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sether coin can now be bought for $0.0340 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Sether alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001336 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00043502 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002881 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00009048 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $136.53 or 0.00238020 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.86 or 0.00088664 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Sether

Sether is a coin. Sether’s total supply is 20,136,683 coins. Sether’s official Twitter account is @setherplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sether is a platform that provides blockchain integration with social network APIs, allowing companies to get information, analyse and monitor social networks. The SETH token is a standard ERC20 token that can be used by multiple wallets and trading platforms. The token will be used as the only currency for interacting with the Sether platform. The official Sether ticker is “SETH” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SETHER” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Sether Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sether should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sether using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sether and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.