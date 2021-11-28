Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) Given Buy Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 680 ($8.88) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 725 ($9.47) price objective on shares of Shaftesbury in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Shaftesbury from GBX 465 ($6.08) to GBX 545 ($7.12) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Shaftesbury from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 660 ($8.62) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Shaftesbury currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 626.67 ($8.19).

Shares of LON SHB opened at GBX 635.50 ($8.30) on Wednesday. Shaftesbury has a twelve month low of GBX 499 ($6.52) and a twelve month high of GBX 674.50 ($8.81). The company has a current ratio of 13.13, a quick ratio of 12.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 625.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 616.53. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.44 billion and a PE ratio of -2.84.

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which invests exclusively in the liveliest parts of London's West End. Focused on food, beverage, retail and leisure, our portfolio is clustered mainly in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown, but also includes substantial ownerships in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

