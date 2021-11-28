Sharder (SS) Market Capitalization Tops $1.42 Million

Sharder (CURRENCY:SS) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. One Sharder coin can currently be bought for about $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sharder has traded 22.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Sharder has a total market cap of $1.42 million and approximately $82,734.00 worth of Sharder was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sharder Profile

Sharder (CRYPTO:SS) is a coin. It launched on February 6th, 2018. Sharder’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 283,282,765 coins. Sharder’s official website is sharder.org . The Reddit community for Sharder is /r/Sharder and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Sharder is medium.com/@SharderChain . Sharder’s official Twitter account is @SharderChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Sharder is data storage provider platform. It provides users with the tools to store their personal digital data in a tokenized environment. The Sharder (SS) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will be the mean through which the users are able to access the platform digital data storing service. “

Sharder Coin Trading

