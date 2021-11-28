Sheets Smith Wealth Management Has $334,000 Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lessened its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,523 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 23.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 916,165 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $67,329,000 after purchasing an additional 176,826 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 27.1% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 75,421 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,543,000 after purchasing an additional 16,079 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.4% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 46,974 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 272.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 105,571 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $9,911,000 after purchasing an additional 77,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 19.8% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $107.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.98, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.30 and a 12-month high of $117.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.86.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.17%.

In related news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.45, for a total value of $582,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total transaction of $286,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,500 shares of company stock worth $2,479,105 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.56.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

