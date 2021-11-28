Sheets Smith Wealth Management Has $811,000 Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Deere & Company by 14.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 112,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,854,000 after buying an additional 14,208 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 3.8% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 11,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 27.4% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 5.1% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 315,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,444,000 after purchasing an additional 15,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 6.0% during the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 13,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DE opened at $359.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $347.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $355.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $111.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.08. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $250.54 and a twelve month high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.48 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 37.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 21.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on DE. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $383.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $470.00 to $354.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $392.00.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

