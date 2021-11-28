Sheets Smith Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 1,800 Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LSI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 615.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,147,000 after acquiring an additional 54,368 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 8,234 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Life Storage by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,091,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Life Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Life Storage by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 244,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,998,000 after buying an additional 68,355 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Life Storage alerts:

In related news, Director David L. Rogers sold 25,000 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.18, for a total transaction of $3,279,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LSI shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Truist lifted their target price on Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Life Storage from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Life Storage from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.63.

LSI opened at $131.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.61, a P/E/G ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.41. Life Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $139.95.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.39). Life Storage had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 8.17%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Life Storage, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 13th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 12th. This is a boost from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Life Storage’s payout ratio is currently 121.56%.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

Featured Story: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.