Sheets Smith Wealth Management Reduces Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 6.9% in the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $247.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.15, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.30. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.88 and a 52 week high of $282.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $200.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $351.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.77 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.10, for a total value of $16,176,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mandy Yang sold 9,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.50, for a total transaction of $2,207,275.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 154,725 shares of company stock worth $34,027,201. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ENPH. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $313.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $231.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.18.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

