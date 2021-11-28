Sheets Smith Wealth Management Reduces Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 6.9% in the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $247.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.15, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.30. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.88 and a 52 week high of $282.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $200.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.
In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.10, for a total value of $16,176,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mandy Yang sold 9,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.50, for a total transaction of $2,207,275.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 154,725 shares of company stock worth $34,027,201. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on ENPH. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $313.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $231.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.18.
Enphase Energy Company Profile
Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.
Further Reading: Equity Income
Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.