Sheets Smith Wealth Management Sells 1,558 Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,558 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UBSI. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in United Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in shares of United Bankshares by 589.6% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in United Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in United Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the second quarter valued at about $88,000. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UBSI stock opened at $36.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. United Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $29.12 and a one year high of $42.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.78.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 34.27%. The firm had revenue of $250.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This is a boost from United Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.98%.

UBSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of United Bankshares from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

