Sheets Smith Wealth Management Sells 456 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management reduced its position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Avantor were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Avantor by 53.4% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Avantor by 33.1% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Avantor by 59.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Avantor in the second quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in Avantor by 244.8% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Avantor alerts:

Avantor stock opened at $39.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.15 billion, a PE ratio of 50.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Avantor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.14 and a 12 month high of $44.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.47.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 7.07%. Avantor’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Avantor news, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 80,000 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $3,060,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total value of $3,945,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,179,347 shares in the company, valued at $46,525,239.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 521,300 shares of company stock worth $21,016,881 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

AVTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Avantor in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Avantor from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen dropped their price target on Avantor from $62.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Avantor from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Avantor from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avantor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.61.

Avantor Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

Featured Story: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.