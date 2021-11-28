Sheets Smith Wealth Management Takes Position in Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 11,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TVTY. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Tivity Health by 59.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 17,816 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tivity Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tivity Health by 30.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 286,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,388,000 after acquiring an additional 67,381 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tivity Health by 14.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 190,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after acquiring an additional 23,367 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Tivity Health by 603.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Tivity Health alerts:

TVTY stock opened at $25.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 2.37. Tivity Health, Inc. has a one year low of $17.47 and a one year high of $29.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Tivity Health had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 163.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Tivity Health, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tivity Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.86.

Tivity Health Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TVTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Tivity Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tivity Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.