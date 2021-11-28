Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group (OTCMKTS:SCPAF) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Hold”

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group (OTCMKTS:SCPAF) to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have $2.95 price target on the stock.
SCPAF opened at $1.81 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.72. Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $1.81.
Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group Company Profile
