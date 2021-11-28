Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for Greencore Group (LON:GNC)

Greencore Group (LON:GNC)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of GNC opened at GBX 120.60 ($1.58) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £635.02 million and a P/E ratio of -16.30. Greencore Group has a 1-year low of GBX 105 ($1.37) and a 1-year high of GBX 174.30 ($2.28). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 134.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 136.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.70, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

In other Greencore Group news, insider Patrick F. Coveney sold 950,000 shares of Greencore Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 142 ($1.86), for a total transaction of £1,349,000 ($1,762,477.14).

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

