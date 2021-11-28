Short Interest in Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF) Drops By 80.4%

Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a decrease of 80.4% from the October 31st total of 80,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 417,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AAGFF opened at $0.33 on Friday. Aftermath Silver has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.39.

About Aftermath Silver

Aftermath Silver Ltd., a junior exploration company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. It holds interest in the Cachinal De La Sierra silver-gold project and Challacollo silver-gold project located in Chile; and Berenguela silver-copper project located in Puno, Peru. The company was formerly known as Full Metal Zinc Ltd.

