Short Interest in AusNet Services Ltd (OTCMKTS:SAUNF) Drops By 85.7%

AusNet Services Ltd (OTCMKTS:SAUNF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,000 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the October 31st total of 763,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 155.7 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised AusNet Services to a “hold” rating and set a $2.41 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SAUNF remained flat at $$1.91 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.54. AusNet Services has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $1.91.

AusNet Services Ltd. engages in the production and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: Electricity Distribution, Gas Distribution, Electricity Transmission, and Growth and Future Networks. The Electricity Distribution segment carries electricity from the high voltage transmission network to end users.

