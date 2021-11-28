Short Interest in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC) Expands By 964.3%

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a growth of 964.3% from the October 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
NYSE:MYC opened at $15.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.25 and a 200-day moving average of $15.38. Blackrock MuniYield California Fund has a twelve month low of $14.28 and a twelve month high of $16.00.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.046 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.
Blackrock MuniYield California Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniYield California Fund, Inc operates as closed-end management investment fund. The company objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal and California income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management.
