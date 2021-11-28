Short Interest in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC) Expands By 964.3%

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a growth of 964.3% from the October 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NYSE:MYC opened at $15.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.25 and a 200-day moving average of $15.38. Blackrock MuniYield California Fund has a twelve month low of $14.28 and a twelve month high of $16.00.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.046 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYC. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new position in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $154,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 354.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 11,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 9,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 20.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield California Fund, Inc operates as closed-end management investment fund. The company objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal and California income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management.

