Short Interest in CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) Expands By 358.8%

CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, an increase of 358.8% from the October 31st total of 1,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

CFBK stock opened at $21.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.10. CF Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $14.36 and a fifty-two week high of $23.99. The company has a market cap of $113.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.72.

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.25. CF Bankshares had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 28.54%. Equities analysts predict that CF Bankshares will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is an increase from CF Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. CF Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.00%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CFBK shares. TheStreet raised CF Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised CF Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Bankshares in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of CF Bankshares by 1,412.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,677 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael purchased a new stake in shares of CF Bankshares during the second quarter worth about $195,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of CF Bankshares by 17.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,579 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CF Bankshares by 28.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,024 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. 34.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CF Bankshares

CF Bankshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business banking products and services. Its products and services include commercial loans and leases, commercial and residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services. The company was founded in September 1998 and is headquartered in Worthington, OH.

