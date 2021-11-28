Short Interest in Fagron NV (OTCMKTS:ARSUF) Rises By 1,011.1%

Fagron NV (OTCMKTS:ARSUF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a growth of 1,011.1% from the October 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 25.0 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fagron in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of ARSUF opened at $17.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.70 and its 200-day moving average is $20.62. Fagron has a fifty-two week low of $17.58 and a fifty-two week high of $21.72.

Fagron NV, a pharmaceutical compounding company, provides personalized pharmaceutical care to hospitals, pharmacies, clinics, and patients. It prepares personalized ready-to-use medication in its sterile and non-sterile compounding facilities. The company also innovates concepts, vehicles, and formulations for pharmaceutical compounding.

