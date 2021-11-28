Short Interest in Fernhill Co. (OTCMKTS:FERN) Declines By 99.9%

Fernhill Co. (OTCMKTS:FERN) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.9% from the October 31st total of 83,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,339,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of FERN stock traded down 0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching 0.03. The stock had a trading volume of 14,390,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,770,281. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is 0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 0.02. Fernhill has a 52-week low of 0.00 and a 52-week high of 0.07.

About Fernhill

Fernhill Corp. engages in natural resource project generation and royalty business. It also focuses on mining and resources sector. The company was founded in April 7, 1997 and is headquartered in Fountain Hills, AZ.

