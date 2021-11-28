Short Interest in Fernhill Co. (OTCMKTS:FERN) Declines By 99.9%

Fernhill Co. (OTCMKTS:FERN) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.9% from the October 31st total of 83,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,339,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of FERN stock traded down 0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching 0.03. The stock had a trading volume of 14,390,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,770,281. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is 0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 0.02. Fernhill has a 52-week low of 0.00 and a 52-week high of 0.07.
About Fernhill
Further Reading: Blockchain
Receive News & Ratings for Fernhill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fernhill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.