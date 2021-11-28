Short Interest in Gusbourne PLC (OTCMKTS:SLLFF) Declines By 66.7%

Gusbourne PLC (OTCMKTS:SLLFF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the October 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of SLLFF stock opened at $1.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.31. Gusbourne has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $1.40.

Gusbourne Company Profile

Gusbourne Plc operates as a holding company with interests in wine businesses. The firm operates through its subsidiary Gusbourne Estate Ltd., which engages in the production and distribution of wine business. The company was founded on September 24, 2012 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

