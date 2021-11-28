Short Interest in Gusbourne PLC (OTCMKTS:SLLFF) Declines By 66.7%

Gusbourne PLC (OTCMKTS:SLLFF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the October 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Shares of SLLFF stock opened at $1.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.31. Gusbourne has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $1.40.
Gusbourne Company Profile
