Short Interest in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD) Rises By 472.2%

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 119,600 shares, a growth of 472.2% from the October 31st total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.9 days.

NASDAQ:JSMD opened at $67.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.42 and its 200 day moving average is $67.33. Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.17 and a fifty-two week high of $70.78.

Get Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.073 per share. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 28.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the second quarter worth $687,000.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.