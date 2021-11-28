Short Interest in Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Grows By 269.4%

Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, an increase of 269.4% from the October 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of KIGRY traded down $0.46 on Friday, reaching $26.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,500. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Kion Group has a twelve month low of $19.30 and a twelve month high of $29.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.86 and a 200-day moving average of $26.31.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

KION GROUP AG operates as a holding company, which engages provision of industrial trucks, warehouse technology, relates services and supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Trucks and Services; Supply Chain Solutions; and Corporate Services. The Industrial Trucks and Services segment encompasses forklift trucks, warehouse technology and related services, including complementary financial services.

