Short Interest in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) Expands By 213.5%

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a growth of 213.5% from the October 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.07. The stock had a trading volume of 14,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,394. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.71. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a 52 week low of $19.34 and a 52 week high of $25.00.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new position in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 5.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 207,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,836,000 after buying an additional 10,064 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 4.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 899,655 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,971,000 after buying an additional 36,933 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 5.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 6.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,249 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter.

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Company Profile

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Macquarie Fund Adviser, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It typically invests in companies operating in the infrastructure sector. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc was formed on August 26, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.

