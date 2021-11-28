Short Interest in Mercialys (OTCMKTS:MEIYF) Drops By 88.9%

Mercialys (OTCMKTS:MEIYF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 88.9% from the October 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS MEIYF remained flat at $$10.70 on Friday. Mercialys has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $13.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.49.

About Mercialys

Mercialys is one of France's leading real estate companies, focused exclusively on shopping centers and high-street retail assets. At June 30, 2020, Mercialys had a portfolio of 2,111 leases, representing a rental value of Euro 182.3 million on an annualized basis. At June 30, 2020, it owned properties with an estimated value of Euro 3.5 billion (including transfer taxes).

