Short Interest in Motive Capital Corp. (NYSE:MOTV) Drops By 81.4%

Motive Capital Corp. (NYSE:MOTV) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a decline of 81.4% from the October 31st total of 61,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 318,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of MOTV stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.95. 21,080 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,536. Motive Capital has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $10.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.81.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Motive Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $24,454,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Motive Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,116,000. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Motive Capital by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 914,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,049,000 after purchasing an additional 184,215 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in shares of Motive Capital by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 658,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,518,000 after purchasing an additional 175,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motive Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,582,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.57% of the company’s stock.

Motive Capital Corp intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as MCF2 Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Motive Capital Corp in November 2020.

