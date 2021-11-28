Short Interest in MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Rises By 216.7%

MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 216.7% from the October 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of MTU Aero Engines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays raised shares of MTU Aero Engines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of MTU Aero Engines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of MTU Aero Engines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MTU Aero Engines has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MTUAY traded down $10.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,900. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.30 and a 200-day moving average of $118.88. MTU Aero Engines has a 12 month low of $94.25 and a 12 month high of $134.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.30 and a beta of 1.52.

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment develops, manufactures, assembles and delivers commercial and military engines and components.

