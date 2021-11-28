Short Interest in MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Rises By 216.7%

MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 216.7% from the October 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of MTU Aero Engines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays raised shares of MTU Aero Engines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of MTU Aero Engines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of MTU Aero Engines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MTU Aero Engines has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MTUAY traded down $10.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,900. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.30 and a 200-day moving average of $118.88. MTU Aero Engines has a 12 month low of $94.25 and a 12 month high of $134.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.30 and a beta of 1.52.

About MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment develops, manufactures, assembles and delivers commercial and military engines and components.

