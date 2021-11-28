Short Interest in Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY) Declines By 88.9%

Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 88.9% from the October 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Nikon stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.97. The stock had a trading volume of 10,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,157. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.93 and a 200 day moving average of $10.52. Nikon has a 52-week low of $5.99 and a 52-week high of $12.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

About Nikon

Nikon Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of optical instruments. It operates through the following segments: Imaging Products, Precision Equipment, Healthcare, and Industrial Metrology and Others. The Imaging Products segment deals with the manufacture and sale of imaging products and peripherals such as digital single-lens reflex cameras, compact digital cameras, and interchangeable camera lenses.

