Short Interest in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX) Declines By 73.9%

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,600 shares, a decrease of 73.9% from the October 31st total of 121,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 142,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of BXMX traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,909. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.58. Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund has a one year low of $12.19 and a one year high of $15.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BXMX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $136,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $190,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $392,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 35.5% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Youngs Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $148,000.

About Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-end investment trust, which invests in an equity portfolio of securities. It aims to seek total return with less volatility than the S&P 500 Index. The company was founded on October 26, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

