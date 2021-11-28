Short Interest in Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) Grows By 357.1%

Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, a growth of 357.1% from the October 31st total of 468,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 464,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pearson in the 3rd quarter worth about $870,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pearson by 125.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 25,647 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Pearson by 288.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 139,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 103,881 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Pearson by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 137,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pearson in the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. 1.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PSO. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Pearson from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pearson from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Cheuvreux raised shares of Pearson from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

PSO opened at $8.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.03 and a 200-day moving average of $10.57. Pearson has a 1-year low of $8.04 and a 1-year high of $12.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.

