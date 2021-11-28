Short Interest in Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Increases By 300.0%

Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on POFCY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Petrofac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Petrofac in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Petrofac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Petrofac in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Petrofac presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS POFCY traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.76. 24,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,840. Petrofac has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.94 and a 200 day moving average of $0.84.

Petrofac Ltd. engages in the provision of services to the oil and gas production and processing industry. It offers engineering and construction; operations and maintenance; and training and competence. The firm operates through the following segments: Engineering and Construction; Engineering and Production Services; and Integrated Energy Services.

