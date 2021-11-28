Short Interest in Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME) Declines By 96.6%

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 96.6% from the October 31st total of 76,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 342,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise stock opened at $0.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.81. Pingtan Marine Enterprise has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $80.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of -0.69.

Get Pingtan Marine Enterprise alerts:

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 112,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 26,345 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 143.7% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 31,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 18,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth approximately $475,000. 0.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pingtan Marine Enterprise

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd., through its subsidiary, engages in ocean fishing and sale of frozen marine catches. Its products include Japanese threadfin bream, red fish, ribbon fish, sea catfish, seabream, shrimp, silver pomfret, silver seaperch, slender shad, and spanish mackarel. The company was founded on February 27, 1998 and is headquartered in Fuzhou, China.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Pingtan Marine Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pingtan Marine Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.