Short Interest in Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME) Declines By 96.6%

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 96.6% from the October 31st total of 76,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 342,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Pingtan Marine Enterprise stock opened at $0.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.81. Pingtan Marine Enterprise has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $80.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of -0.69.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.
About Pingtan Marine Enterprise
Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd., through its subsidiary, engages in ocean fishing and sale of frozen marine catches. Its products include Japanese threadfin bream, red fish, ribbon fish, sea catfish, seabream, shrimp, silver pomfret, silver seaperch, slender shad, and spanish mackarel. The company was founded on February 27, 1998 and is headquartered in Fuzhou, China.
