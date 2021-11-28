Short Interest in PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:UNLRY) Grows By 462.5%

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:UNLRY) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, an increase of 462.5% from the October 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UNLRY opened at $6.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.61. PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk has a 52-week low of $5.30 and a 52-week high of $11.25.

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk Company Profile

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Home and Personal Care and Foods and Refreshment. The Home and Personal Care segment relates to the cleaning products, which are used in the household and cosmetic products.

