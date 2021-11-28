Short Interest in Smart Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCNA) Drops By 96.6%

Smart Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCNA) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 96.6% from the October 31st total of 26,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,774,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCNA remained flat at $$0.01 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 715,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,092,513. Smart Cannabis has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.01.

About Smart Cannabis

Smart Cannabis Corp. operates in the agriculture and cannabis industries. The company, through its subsidiary, Next Generation Farming, Inc, provides turnkey, automated, commercial greenhouses systems that improve yields and decrease water consumption for cultivators of organic food and cannabis crops.

