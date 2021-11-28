Short Interest in Smart Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCNA) Drops By 96.6%

Smart Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCNA) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 96.6% from the October 31st total of 26,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,774,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SCNA remained flat at $$0.01 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 715,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,092,513. Smart Cannabis has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.01.
About Smart Cannabis
Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers
Receive News & Ratings for Smart Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.