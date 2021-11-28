Short Interest in SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SPTK) Drops By 81.0%

SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SPTK) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decline of 81.0% from the October 31st total of 30,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

SPTK stock opened at $9.74 on Friday. SportsTek Acquisition has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.69.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SportsTek Acquisition in the third quarter worth $29,000. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SportsTek Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SportsTek Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SportsTek Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SportsTek Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SportsTek Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

