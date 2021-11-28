Short Interest in Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Increases By 6,884.6%

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,800 shares, a growth of 6,884.6% from the October 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 186,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TPRKY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Travis Perkins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of TPRKY stock opened at $19.40 on Friday. Travis Perkins has a 52 week low of $19.40 and a 52 week high of $29.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.41 and a 200-day moving average of $23.14.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.6505 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th.

About Travis Perkins

Travis Perkins Plc is engaged in the supply of general building materials, timber, plumbing, heating, kitchens, bathrooms and landscaping materials. It operates through the following segment: General Merchanting, Contracts, Consumer, and Plumbing & Heating.The General Merchanting segment supplies products for all types of repair, maintenance and improvement projects as well as new residential and commercial construction.The Contracts segment manages contractors and subcontractors in the residential, infrastructure, commercial, and industrial construction sectors.

