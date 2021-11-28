Short Interest in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) Decreases By 75.7%

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,600 shares, a decline of 75.7% from the October 31st total of 352,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 215,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

VWOB opened at $75.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.13. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $75.73 and a 12 month high of $82.45.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.262 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 40.4% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 7,299 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,541,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,719,000 after purchasing an additional 20,403 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 52.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $37,257,000. Finally, UBP Investment Advisors SA grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 40.1% in the third quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter.

