Short Interest in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ) Decreases By 88.6%

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 88.6% from the October 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CIZ opened at $33.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.43. VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12-month low of $30.15 and a 12-month high of $35.45.

Get VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 88,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 19,042 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 76,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 60,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.