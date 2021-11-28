Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SEMHF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Kepler Capital Markets

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SEMHF) was downgraded by Kepler Capital Markets to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $64.00 price target on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential downside of 12.51% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale lowered shares of Siemens Healthineers to a “hold” rating and set a $60.30 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of SEMHF remained flat at $$73.15 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.29 and a 200-day moving average of $64.44. Siemens Healthineers has a 12-month low of $49.75 and a 12-month high of $74.30.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

