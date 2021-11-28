Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SEMHF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Kepler Capital Markets

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SEMHF) was downgraded by Kepler Capital Markets to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $64.00 price target on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential downside of 12.51% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale lowered shares of Siemens Healthineers to a “hold” rating and set a $60.30 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of SEMHF remained flat at $$73.15 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.29 and a 200-day moving average of $64.44. Siemens Healthineers has a 12-month low of $49.75 and a 12-month high of $74.30.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

