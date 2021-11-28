SIG Combibloc Group AG (OTCMKTS:SCBGF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of SIG Combibloc Group AG (OTCMKTS:SCBGF) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SCBGF shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SIG Combibloc Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of SIG Combibloc Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SIG Combibloc Group in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCBGF traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.45. 1,087 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,472. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.06 and its 200 day moving average is $27.92. SIG Combibloc Group has a one year low of $20.82 and a one year high of $39.00.

SIG Combibloc Group AG provides aseptic carton packaging systems and solutions for beverage and liquid food products. The company provides aseptic carton packaging filling machines, aseptic carton packaging sleeves, and closures, as well as spare parts, maintenance, digital, add-on, training, and other services.

