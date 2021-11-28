Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) PT Raised to $110.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.73% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Signet Jewelers in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 30th. Bank of America upgraded Signet Jewelers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Signet Jewelers from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Signet Jewelers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.14.

Shares of NYSE SIG opened at $103.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.74 and a 200-day moving average of $77.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Signet Jewelers has a fifty-two week low of $24.92 and a fifty-two week high of $111.92.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $1.88. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 8.88%. Signet Jewelers’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.13) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Signet Jewelers will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Signet Jewelers news, Director Eugenia Ulasewicz sold 2,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total transaction of $221,620.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.12, for a total transaction of $2,053,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 77,523 shares of company stock valued at $6,653,370. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIG. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 36.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 8,069 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the first quarter worth $1,322,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the first quarter worth $281,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 0.3% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 66,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,849,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 26,850.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

