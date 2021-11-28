SingularityNET (AGIX) Trading 24.3% Lower This Week

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGIX) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 28th. One SingularityNET coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000379 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $180.21 million and $6.63 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded down 24.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001355 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.66 or 0.00043522 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00008908 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.39 or 0.00236205 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About SingularityNET

AGIX is a coin. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 873,749,675 coins. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io . SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET is a protocol for coordinating, discovering, and transacting AI algorithms at scale. SingularityNET makes a decentralized global market for AI services possible in which parties own their own data. “

SingularityNET Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

