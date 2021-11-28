Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $23.76

Shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.76 and traded as high as $23.84. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical shares last traded at $23.50, with a volume of 20,100 shares.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.17 and its 200-day moving average is $23.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.63.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 10.86%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHI. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the 3rd quarter valued at $426,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 238,186 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,568,000 after purchasing an additional 12,881 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 51,413 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 12,015 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Profile (NYSE:SHI)

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibers, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

