SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $303.46

Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $303.46 and last traded at $294.25, with a volume of 2039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $298.56.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SITM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $281.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of SiTime from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of SiTime from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SiTime from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of SiTime from $180.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SiTime currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $306.83.

The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 456.03, a P/E/G ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.03.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.28. SiTime had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 5.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that SiTime Co. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 3,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.44, for a total value of $792,205.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.38, for a total transaction of $5,434,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,760 shares of company stock worth $19,520,999 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of SiTime in the first quarter worth about $41,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of SiTime by 49.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SiTime in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SiTime in the third quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of SiTime in the second quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.32% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

