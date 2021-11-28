Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.100-$3.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.48 billion-$1.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.50 billion.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SWKS shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered Skyworks Solutions from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Summit Insights lowered Skyworks Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $211.42.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $152.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.23. The company has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Skyworks Solutions has a 12-month low of $135.97 and a 12-month high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 32.70%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will post 10.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.97%.

In other news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total transaction of $1,796,263.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 9,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.07, for a total value of $1,702,095.29. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,331,903.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,712 shares of company stock worth $9,542,419 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.