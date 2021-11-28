SMA Solar Technology (OTCMKTS:SMTGF) Lowered to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of SMA Solar Technology (OTCMKTS:SMTGF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of SMTGF stock opened at $49.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.99 and a 200-day moving average of $52.02. SMA Solar Technology has a one year low of $43.00 and a one year high of $82.50.
About SMA Solar Technology
